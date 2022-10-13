First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust owned 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

