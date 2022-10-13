First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $42,873,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,768,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

