First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter worth about $714,000.

