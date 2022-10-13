First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the September 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,897,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

FSD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,331. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

