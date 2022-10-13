First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.39

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.39 and last traded at $99.36, with a volume of 33961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXH. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $322,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

