First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

