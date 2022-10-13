First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 8.6%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.72. 146,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,340,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.