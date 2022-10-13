First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. 23,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $264,418,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $57,188,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,627,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.