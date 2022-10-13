First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 1,873 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 50,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 47,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $69.62. 194,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,905,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

