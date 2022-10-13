First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 4.2 %

FCBC traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 2,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.