First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FNLC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $316.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.50. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 38.63%.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 136.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Stories

