Financial Analysis: Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) versus Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 2.24 -$40.18 million ($0.51) -11.06 Realty Income $2.08 billion 16.64 $359.46 million $1.06 54.27

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

57.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 281.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Necessity Retail REIT and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Realty Income 0 3 5 0 2.63

Necessity Retail REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.90%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $75.14, indicating a potential upside of 30.62%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than Realty Income.

Profitability

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -10.25% -2.30% -0.96% Realty Income 20.10% 2.37% 1.38%

Summary

Realty Income beats Necessity Retail REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

