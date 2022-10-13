Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Cut to C$24.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 173.13% from the company’s current price.

FIL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.32.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Insider Transactions at Filo Mining

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$151,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,324,750.50. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total value of C$380,767.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,962,553. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,770.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

