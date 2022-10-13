Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Up 22,604.5% in September

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,500 shares, a growth of 22,604.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FACA opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

