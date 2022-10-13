Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $210.92

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 210.92 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 210.92 ($2.55), with a volume of 1030334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.62).

Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 248.43.

Insider Activity at Fidelity China Special Situations

In related news, insider Georgina Field bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £5,197.50 ($6,280.21).

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

