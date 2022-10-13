FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FG Financial Group Stock Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ:FGF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.
FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.74) million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
About FG Financial Group
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG Financial Group (FGF)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.