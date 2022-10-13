FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FG Financial Group Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:FGF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.74) million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group

In other FG Financial Group news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,216,358. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 60.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About FG Financial Group

(Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Featured Stories

