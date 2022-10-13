FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FGF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.74) million for the quarter.

In other FG Financial Group news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,216,358. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

