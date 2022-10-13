Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FEEXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays raised Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

