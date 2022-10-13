FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.96.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 169.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

