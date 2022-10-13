Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,298. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,571 shares of company stock worth $761,351. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $66,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $108,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile



Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

