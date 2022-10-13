Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.5 %

FAST stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,100. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

