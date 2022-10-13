Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,100. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 12.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

