Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) is Garner Asset Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Farmland Partners comprises 2.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FPI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FPI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,296.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.