Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $250.07 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $249.93 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.