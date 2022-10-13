Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $727.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $713.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.29.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

