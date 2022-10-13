Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.