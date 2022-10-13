Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

