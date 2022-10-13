Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 628,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 182,945 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.