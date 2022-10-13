Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 628,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 182,945 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
