Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $112.83 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

