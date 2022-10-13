Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 1,579 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,248,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 478,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,024,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,600,000 after acquiring an additional 76,554 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

