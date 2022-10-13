Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $183.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $182.30 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

