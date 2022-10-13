Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 68,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,601,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $73,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,369,000 after buying an additional 4,237,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 129.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after buying an additional 4,123,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

