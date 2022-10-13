FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FAR Price Performance

FAR stock remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday. FAR has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

