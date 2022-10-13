Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,312,700 shares, an increase of 2,017.3% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FOLGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 183,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,695. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

See Also

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.