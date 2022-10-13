Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Gap Up to $396.31

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $396.31, but opened at $404.66. Fair Isaac shares last traded at $395.19, with a volume of 429 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.50.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.92 and its 200-day moving average is $424.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.