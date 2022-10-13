FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.20. 4,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American National Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

