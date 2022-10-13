EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 6,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.07. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 186.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

