EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
EYPT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 6,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.07. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.
Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.