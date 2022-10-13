Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Exterran Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 2,673,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Exterran has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.70.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exterran
Exterran Company Profile
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
See Also
