Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 2,673,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Exterran has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.70.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

