Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.83

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Expensify Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a positive return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. Research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,583.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,459,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Expensify by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Expensify by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

