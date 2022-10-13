eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 8.3%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 7,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,164,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 3.00.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,644,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,708,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,356. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $40,092,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 68,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.