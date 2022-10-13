Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXCGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.