Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1,857.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,136 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $35.84. 72,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

