Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.88.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Up 2.2 %

Exelixis stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 147,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.