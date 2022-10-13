Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,757 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 71,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,170,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,675,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 267,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,921. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

