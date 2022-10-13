Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.