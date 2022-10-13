Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $880,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $654,343,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $225,107,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.05. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

