Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $507,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 527.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 330,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 277,739 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 117,054 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.