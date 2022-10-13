Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. 368,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,905,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

