Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 391.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.49.

FTNT stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

