Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,440 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after acquiring an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

