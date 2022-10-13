Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Up 72.9% in September

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,957,500 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the September 15th total of 1,710,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.9 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CAHPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAHPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.80 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

